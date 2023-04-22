JPSO deputies fatally shoot man described as suspect outside Metairie home

The JPSO said the man they called a suspect in an unspecified earlier incident, arrived at the home as deputies were waiting, pulled out a gun and pointed it at them

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish deputies shot and killed a man they say was wanted for questioning in an earlier incident, outside of a home in Metairie just after midnight Saturday, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

In a brief news release issued early Saturday, the sheriff's office said Lopinto reported that some deputies were outside of a home in the 1700 block of Harvard Avenue looking for a man to question in an unspecified earlier incident.

The statement said the man arrived at the scene, got out of his vehicle and was holding a handgun that he pointed at them. At that point, they said that at least one deputy fired and struck the man multiple times. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

In the news release, the man was identified as a suspect though they did not say what he was suspected of having done.

The man who died was not identified as of early Saturday and the JPSO said that there was no other information at the time.