HARVEY, La. -- Firefighters are working to clean up a fuel spill on the Westbank Expressway.

According to Harvey Fire Department officials, about 120 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled on the westbound side of the elevated Westbank Expressway near Manhattan Boulevard.

A Hazmat crew is en route to the spill. State Police have closed down the far right lane and the off ramp at this time.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

