Disabled dog is reunited with owner after being tossed from stolen truck

“At any one of those times, it could have gone horribly wrong and so all of us were on the edge of our seats as we always are in one of things."

NEW ORLEANS — It was a story that received a lot of attention on social media Friday night as a search ensued for a stolen truck with a disabled dog inside.

Rainey, a senior, disabled canine ran happily through a Seventh Ward neighborhood Monday but a few days ago things didn’t look as positive.

Friday, around noon, his owner, George Ketry, made a quick stop at a hardware store on Jefferson Highway. Rainey was staying warm inside of George’s truck when someone stole it.

"The idea of not having Rainey or not knowing where he is and never being able to see him again, not knowing, that was the really hard part for us,” he said.

Social media posts about the missing dog began to go viral and the Louisiana Humane Society joined in the search.

“At any one of those times, it could have gone horribly wrong and so all of us were on the edge of our seats as we always are in one of things. Why? Because time is of the essence,” said Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Louisiana Humane Society.

George has OnStar tracking in his truck. They could see where it was, but would not tell Jefferson Parish deputies, since it was now in Orleans Parish. And later they would not tell NOPD officers on the scene where it was. Several hours later, the truck was found around Governor Nicholls and North Tonti Streets, but there was no Rainey. He had been thrown out blocks away.

A homeowner who didn't want to be identified, said his dog started barking and he came out to see what was going on and found Rainey in the middle of this intersection at North Tonti and Laharpe Streets. Rainey had a diaper on, his harness on, and he was struggling to crawl and get out of the street. He was very distraught according to the people who saw him.

The man brought Rainey to the Louisiana SPCA. The ID chip implant traced him back to ARNO, the rescue place where George got him years ago. ARNO posted the news on social media. Friday night a happy reunion.

“I called him and he just came running around the corner like he had six legs. I mean he had to be scared and confused the whole time,” said Ketry.

Important and costly personal property was stolen from the truck. It is damaged as well, but he is grateful to the stranger who didn't leave Rainey out in the cold to suffer, and the JPSO and NOPD officers who he says stuck by him until the case was solved.

We have asked OnStar* to explain their policy, but have not heard back yet. The recording states that they will only give information to law enforcement.