DOTD announces I-10 lane closures due to roadwork starting Sunday

KENNER, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced upcoming lane closures along both eastbound and westbound Interstate 10 in Jefferson Parish beginning on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Starting at 10 p.m. Sunday, there will be recurring double-lane closures on I-10E at Loyola Drive until 4 a.m. each night, ending on Saturday, Sept. 30. The DOTD says in advance of the double-lane closure, there will be a single-lane closure from 7-10 p.m. each night.

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 25, DOTD will conduct recurring alternating single-lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, and concluding with the lane closures above.

Other closures affected by the roadwork above, include:

Northbound and Southbound Loyola Drive at I-10 and Veterans Memorial Blvd – Alternating single-lane closures Monday-Friday from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. each night for road construction.

Northbound and Southbound Loyola Drive at I-10 and Veterans Memorial Blvd – Alternating single-lane closures Monday-Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for bridge construction.

The DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.