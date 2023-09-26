DOTD says new flyover ramp coming to Armstrong International at I-10 west

The ramp has been set to open to the public Friday.

KENNER, La. — A new I-10 west flyover ramp near Armstrong International Airport has been set to open Friday, DOTD officials said on Tuesday.

The ramp is part of the $125.6 million I-10/Loyola Drive Interchange Project which started in 2020.

"Opening this ramp with direct access to the airport is a great accomplishment and will be helpful to many travelers of this corridor, both going to the airport and everyday users," A DOTD representative said on Tuesday. "We look forward to opening the second ramp in the near future."

DOTD officials said that the next step will be a second flyover ramp, "which will allow exiting airport vehicles to merge directly onto I-10 east toward New Orleans."