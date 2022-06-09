Fatal hit-and-run victims identified as father and son, suspect still at-large

A father and son died after their scooter was dragged underneath a pickup on the Westbank Expressway Friday morning.

MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in a hit-and-run accident on the Westbank Expressway last Friday, and they have now been identified.

According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr., 58, of Roswell, Georgia and Carl January, Jr., 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed when the motorized scooter they were traveling on was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the pickup did not stop, and the scooter was caught underneath the pickup and burst into flames after being dragged a distance.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m., Friday, near the Ames Blvd. exit on the elevated West Bank Expressway.

According to the corner's office, both victims died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Police are still looking for a white, 2004 extended cab Ford F-150 with a silver toolbox in the bed. They believe the pickup will have significant damage to the front end.