Dozens of Jefferson Parish schools reopen after Hurricane Ida

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Dozens of schools in Jefferson Parish schools reopened on Friday more than a month after Hurricane Ida devastated the region.
Forty-two schools in the parish's school systems Tier 3 reopening plan returned to classes on Friday. Three separate tiers were used to determine how safe the schools were for students and employees following damages from Hurricane Ida.
“Our main goal has always been to safely reopen schools and as quickly as possible,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray. “Public schools are a cornerstone of a strong, well-functioning community. Our schools exist to provide children with the education they deserve to succeed in life and make our world a better place. At a more basic level, schools provide a sense of normalcy and a safe place for children during the day."
- A.C. Alexander Elementary
- Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High
- Bissonet Plaza Elementary
- Chateau Estates School
- Cherbonnier-Rillieux Elementary
- Douglass Community
- East Jefferson High
- Emmett Gilbert School of Excellence at Ford
- George A. Cox Elementary School
- Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School
- Grace King High
- Green Park Elementary
- Gretna Middle School
- Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies
- Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies
- Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff Elementary
- Helen Cox High
- J.D. Meisler Middle
- Jefferson Elementary
- Jefferson Virtual High School
- John Ehret High
- John Q. Adams Middle
- Joseph A Cuillier Sr. Career Center
- L.H. Marrero Middle
- L.W. Higgins High
- Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts
- Lionel Collins Elementary
- Livaudais Middle School
- McDonogh No. 26 Elementary
- Mildred S. Harris Elementary
- Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy
- Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies
- Riverdale High
- Rudolph Matas Elementary
- Ruppel Academie Francaise
- Stella Worley Middle
- Terrytown Elementary
- Thomas Jefferson Academy
- Tom Benson School
- Walter Schneckenburger Elementary
- West Jefferson High
- William Hart Elementary
