Dozens of Jefferson Parish schools reopen after Hurricane Ida

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Dozens of schools in Jefferson Parish schools reopened on Friday more than a month after Hurricane Ida devastated the region.

Forty-two schools in the parish's school systems Tier 3 reopening plan returned to classes on Friday. Three separate tiers were used to determine how safe the schools were for students and employees following damages from Hurricane Ida.

“Our main goal has always been to safely reopen schools and as quickly as possible,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray. “Public schools are a cornerstone of a strong, well-functioning community. Our schools exist to provide children with the education they deserve to succeed in life and make our world a better place. At a more basic level, schools provide a sense of normalcy and a safe place for children during the day."

A.C. Alexander Elementary

Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High

Bissonet Plaza Elementary

Chateau Estates School

Cherbonnier-Rillieux Elementary

Douglass Community

East Jefferson High

Emmett Gilbert School of Excellence at Ford

George A. Cox Elementary School

Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School

Grace King High

Green Park Elementary

Gretna Middle School

Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies

Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies

Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff Elementary

Helen Cox High

J.D. Meisler Middle

Jefferson Elementary

Jefferson Virtual High School

John Ehret High

John Q. Adams Middle

Joseph A Cuillier Sr. Career Center

L.H. Marrero Middle

L.W. Higgins High

Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts

Lionel Collins Elementary

Livaudais Middle School

McDonogh No. 26 Elementary

Mildred S. Harris Elementary

Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy

Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies

Riverdale High

Rudolph Matas Elementary

Ruppel Academie Francaise

Stella Worley Middle

Terrytown Elementary

Thomas Jefferson Academy

Tom Benson School

Walter Schneckenburger Elementary

West Jefferson High

William Hart Elementary

Big day in #JPSchools. Our tier 3 schools reopened. Children at over 40 campuses returned to smiles, fist bumps, and... Posted by Jefferson Parish Public Schools on Friday, October 1, 2021