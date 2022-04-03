Dozens of school bus drivers call out sick in Jefferson Parish

If a family can't get their child to school and pick them up on their own, that student's absence will be excused, according to JP Schools.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Nearly 50 Jefferson Parish school bus drivers called out sick Thursday afternoon and Friday, leaving parents to find a way to get their children to and from school.

According to the school system, 49 drivers called out sick Friday in an apparent sickout, similar to what happened in St. Tammany Parish a few weeks ago.

"At this point, we have not received official notice from any representative of the bus drivers as to the reasons for this threatened job action," a statement from Jefferson Parish Schools said.

Affected families were notified by robocall when school officials learned that their children's bus route would not be covered today, according to officials.

St. Tammany Parish school bus drivers took similar action a couple of weeks ago, calling on St. Tammany Parish to increase their pay, which they said wasn't enough to cover the costs of owning and operating their own buses.