JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man died after driving into a canal Friday morning, Kenner Police Department officials say.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Joe Yenni Boulevard and Alabama Avenue.

According to witness reports, the man was driving a silver pickup truck west on the boulevard when the vehicle began swerving and then veered off the road into the Duncan Canal.

Police officials said witnesses immediately jumped into the water to pull the driver to safety, but he was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead a short time after being rushed to the hospital.

He was the only person in the truck and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.

The driver's identity will be released by the Jefferson Parish coroner after proper notification of his family.

It's the second serious crash reported in Jefferson Parish in as many days.

On Thursday, Louisiana State Police officials said they were searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Marrero that left a motorcyclist in serious condition.

SEE: Hit-and-run crash outside Marrero seriously injures motorcyclist, LSP says

That crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Barataria Boulevard (LA 45) southbound by Bastian Drive, on the border of Marrero and Estelle.

According to witness reports, a black SUV was crossing the boulevard on Bastian Drive as the motorcyclist, whose identity the police are withholding, was driving in the left lane and was struck.

No further information on either incident was immediately available.

