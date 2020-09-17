Edwards extends bar hours, Jefferson Parish may opt in

Jefferson Parish hasn't met the criteria to reopen bars yet, but could in two weeks.

LAPLACE, La. — In parishes that are eligible to reopen bars, Governor Edwards is now allowing them to serve alcohol until 11 p.m. It was initially 10 p.m.

As the state moved into Phase 3, bars were able to reopen in very few parishes. One of those, is St. John the Baptist. Thursday, St. Charles also opted in. Now, Jefferson Parish may also join the list.

"We'll take whatever we can get at this point," said Samantha Blair, General Manger of Hammerheads in LaPlace.

Hammerheads is now welcoming patrons back inside for the first time since March.

"We were very excited, very excited," Blair said.

Hammerheads is now open at 25 percent capacity with table service only.

"Which is kind of tough because we're bartenders not waitresses, but we'll take whatever we can get obviously," Blair said.

Bars in Louisiana can reopen on a parish by parish basis if the parish has under five percent COVID-19 positivity rate for two weeks. St. John the Baptist is one of only five out of Louisiana's 64 parishes that initially met the governor's criteria to reopen bars.

"Yea, lucky us," Blair said.

Recent positivity rates in Jefferson Parish has one council member pushing to allow bars to reopen.

"We have local families that are dependent on these establishments and when they are able to open it will be with precautions," Van Vrancken said.

Data from the last two weeks, shows 5.4 and 3.8 COVID-19 positivity rates in Jefferson Parish. Parish leaders still have to approve the reopening of bars even if the parish meets criteria. Van Vrancken's resolution asks for Jefferson Parish to opt-in to allow bars to reopen. She'll introduce the measure at the next council meeting if not sooner.

"Get our bars open maybe as soon as next week," she said.

Van Vrancken's resolution also asks Governor Edwards to reconsider closing time. Initially, bars had to stop serving at 10 p.m. Thursday, Edwards pushed back last call to 11 p.m.

"Or let the parishes decide what is best on a local level," Van Vrancken is suggesting in her resolution.

While Orleans Parish qualified to reopen bars, Mayor Cantrell is keeping the city in Phase 2.

