METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say an elderly couple was found dead inside their Metairie home after a man called police and said he had shot his wife and planned on killing himself.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joesph Lopinto said a SWAT team responded to the home in the 6900 block of Asher Street after receiving the phone call around 6 a.m. Deputies closed roads for two hours as negotiators used a megaphone to try to communicate with the man.

Around 8 a.m. deputies entered the building and found a man and woman dead inside.

Asher Street is located off Power Boulevard near Kawanee Avenue north of Interstate 10.

