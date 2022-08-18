'Enormous expenses' after Ida shocks new Kenner mayor

"If we do get stuck with a lot of this $32 million it could be a problem financially for the city," Mayor Branigan said.

KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser promised to bring honesty and integrity back to city hall.

Six weeks into the job, Glaser has uncovered what he called enormous expenses at the old Macy’s department store.

It’s been the temporary home of Kenner city government since Hurricane Ida severely damaged the city’s municipal complex on Williams Boulevard.

“When I took office, we had heard that they were paying rent in the neighborhood of $60,000 a month for the Macy’s Building,” Glaser said. "With that, I started asking questions."

That was the tip of the iceberg.

Glaser says the city was actually paying $160,000 a month in total expenses to use the building at mostly unoccupied Esplanade Mall.

That included more than $78,000 a month for a two-bathroom trailer under an emergency contract that was never rebid.

“That was the thing that jumped off the page for me as I saw the number $78,000 for a restroom and asked was that annually or what’s that number for and to my surprise, it was monthly,” Glaser said.

Kenner District 4 Councilman George Branigan says the portable bathroom charge is shocking.

“I would hope that when they emptied it, they had hundred-dollar bills and gold bricks coming out the other end because I was furious,” Branigan said. “I could not believe that.”

Branigan says with charges like this, he fears FEMA won’t reimburse the city for much of the money spent on disaster relief in the aftermath of Ida.

“If we do get stuck with a lot of this $32 million it could be a problem financially for the city,” Branigan said. “It was just never, ever explained to the council how much was being spent.”

Mayor Glaser says the city has now found a new portable bathroom vendor at a substantial savings, $10,0000 a month.

“Most of it is neglect is what it looks like,” Glaser said. “There was nobody monitoring the contracts.”

Mayor Glaser is hoping to be out of the Macy’s building and the remaining city departments in city-owned buildings by the end of the year.

Former Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn has yet to respond to our request for comment.