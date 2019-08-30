AVONDALE, La. — Thousands of Entergy customers in Jefferson Parish's West Bank are waking up without power Friday morning.

According to Entergy Louisiana, about 4,800 customers are without power in the Avondale area after a fault in a transmission line around 4:45 a.m.

The Entergy Outage Map shows that the outages are concentrated along Highway 90 and the Huey P. Long Bridge.

The company says crews are working to fix the issue and power should be restored to the area around 7 a.m.

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.