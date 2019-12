NEW ORLEANS — A large portion of Lafitte and Barataria are without power Tuesday, leaving nearly 2,000 homes and businesses without power.

According to Entergy, there is "extensive damage" to the power system and crews are on the way to restore power "as soon as possible."

Right now, officials expect power to be restored around 3 p.m. today.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.