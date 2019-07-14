HARVEY, La. — A Harvey family was unable to return to their home after a short but powerful 2-alarm fire caused significant damage to their house Saturday night, fire officials said.

In less than an hour, a blaze burned much of a house in the 2000 block of Doleac Street in Harvey around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to officials with the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2.

The fire company arrived on block scene after reports of heavy smoke coming from the house caused concern. They began fighting the blaze and a second alarm was signaled shortly after, officials said.

In total, 20 firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes but not before it caused enough damage to displace a family of three living there, Deputy Chief and company president Richard Parker Jr. said.

No injuries were reported and it was unclear Sunday morning where the unidentified family had gone to stay after the fire.

Parker said the official cause of the fire was still under investigation. No further information was available.