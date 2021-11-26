Harvey family displaced after attic left them without power

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found smoke coming from the attic and investigations revealed the small fire in the attic of the house.

HARVEY, La. — A house fire in Harvey left a family displaced Friday afternoon.

According to Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2, at about 5:13 units were called to the 1800 block of Esther Ave.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found smoke coming from the attic and investigations revealed the small fire in the attic of the house.

12 firefighters were able to extinguish the flame leaving the house with minor damage.

The company stayed on the scene an hour after to make sure the fire was completely out.

The blaze left the home without power and gas. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.