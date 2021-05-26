Family of Modesto Reyes files wrongful death lawsuit against JPSO

The lawsuit claims Reyes “made no threatening or aggressive movements” towards police.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The family of Modesto Reyes, a man killed by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies after he fled from a traffic stop, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against JPSO.

The lawsuit claims that Reyes death is not an outlier, but part of a pattern of violence against the Black community by JPSO deputies. It goes on to accuse Sheriff Joseph Lopinto of ignoring or attempting to cover up these issues for years, directly leading to Reyes' death.

Reyes was killed by JPSO deputies on May 27, 2020, after he fled from a traffic stop. According to JPSO, Reyes tripped and fell during the chase. When he turned over, he allegedly pulled a gun on deputies.

An independent autopsy showed that Reyes was shot twice in the back, something the family says wouldn’t have happened if he rolled over and aimed a gun at deputies.

The lawsuit claims Reyes “made no threatening or aggressive movements” towards police.

JPSO deputies don’t wear body cameras, but there is video from a Taser that automatically starts recording when it is pulled from its holster.

The short clip was shown to the press last Summer. It shows a man face down, who then turns over and appears to be holding two guns – one in each hand. That’s when shots are fired.

The footage has still not been shown to the family, according to the lawsuit.

They say eyewitnesses said Reyes had a cell phone in his hand, not a gun.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and that appropriate damages be paid to the family.