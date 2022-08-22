JPSO investigating fatal crash, impairment suspected

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive after 7:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck was traveling on Ames when it crossed the center of the road and hit a car traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. One of those victims is an 8-year-old girl who is in critical condition.

Investigators suspect that the driver of the pickup truck was impaired and said "charges will likely be filed upon his release from the hospital."