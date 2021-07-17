Father charged with homicide after alleged drunken crash kills 10-year-old son

At the time, state troopers said that Martin was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to navigate a turn, leaving the road and rolling several times.

WAGGAMAN, La. — The father of a New Orleans boy killed in a single-vehicle crash was arrested for his murder after state troopers determined that he had a blood alcohol concentration higher than the legal limit at the time of the crash.

R'madh Mitchell, a 10-year-old from New Orleans, was killed shortly before 11p.m. on July 3 when his father, 32-year-old Randolph Martin Jr., reportedly crashed on LA 18 near East Modern Farms Road in Waggaman, in Jefferson Parish.

Along with the father-son duo, there were reportedly two other juveniles in the car when it crashed.

At the time, state troopers said that Martin was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to navigate a left-hand turn, leaving the road and rolling several times.

Mitchell and Martin were unrestrained, and police say they were ejected during the crash. Mitchell was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His father sustained serious injuries, and the two others in the car were treated for minor injuries — they were also unrestrained.

At the time, Martin was placed under arrest on charges of reckless operation, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a gun in the presence of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor, possession of an open alcohol container in a car, failure to wear a seatbelt and two counts of child restraint violations.

He now faces three additional charges: vehicular homicide and two charges of DWI with child endangerment. He will be booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center when he is released from Orleans Parish Prison, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

