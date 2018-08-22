The FBI and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Capital One bank near Lakeside Mall Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the Capital One bank located in the 3000 block of Severn Avenue. According to the FBI, a man entered the bank, approached the teller counter and presented a note demanding money.

After the suspect received an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 30 to 40 years old, between 5’8’’ to 5’10’’ feet tall and weighs about 200 to 225 pounds. He was wearing a blue short-sleeved button down shirt and a green and white knit cap.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the FBI at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the suspect.

