A fifth teenager has come forward in a case against a gymnastics coach from Luling accused of indecent behavior with juveniles, police announced Wednesday morning.

Kenner police said Jonathan West was booked Tuesday with one count of sexual battery and one count of oral sexual battery.

The new accusations took place at a Kenner gym, police said. West, who lives in Kenner, worked as a gymnastics coach at Flipnastics in Luling. A number of alleged juvenile victims said he had indecent behavior with him when he was employed there.

West previously faced 22 counts of sexual battery, seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of oral sexual battery and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor in Jefferson Parish, along with nine counts of sexual battery, one count of oral sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles in St. Charles.

West was initially arrested in Metairie in June and at that time authorities said the abuse involved four male victims between 10 and 15 years of age over a two-year period.

The latest victim to speak to police was under the age of 13 when the incidents occurred in March and May 2017 at the New Orleans Outlaws Gym in Kenner.

