Final escaped juvenile from Bridge City Center for Youth apprehended in New Orleans

All six escapees are now back in custody.

NEW ORLEANS — The sixth and final juvenile who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth has been apprehended.

According to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, the final escapee, identified only as a 17-year-old from New Orleans, was apprehended in New Orleans around 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

Six youth escaped around midnight on Wednesday from the facility located in Bridge City, La. During the escape, one staff member was hurt and was later treated and released from a local hospital.

Investigators said four of the escapees were taken into custody in Lafayette Parish around 9 a.m. Another escapee was caught in Jefferson Parish at around 4:30 p.m.