Jefferson

JPFD battles car lot fire on I-10 along North Causeway

The Jefferson Parish Fire Department began battling a 3-alarm blaze at a used car lot along North Causeway at Veterans Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

METAIRIE, La. — Shortly before 2 p.m., the Jefferson Parish Fire Department began battling a 3-alarm blaze at a used car lot along North Causeway service road near Veterans Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic delays are being reported on Interstate 10 near the Causeway-Veterans exit in Metairie, La.

WWL-TV is on the scene at Safe Haven for the Arts Auto Sales. 

"It was so much smoke, you couldn't see the flames," said Metairie-resident Orlando Gonzalez.

Smoke billows from car lot fire

Alexandria Reuter
Fire along North Causeway at Veterans Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

As of 3 p.m., the fire crews are still on site, but smoke has subsided.

No word yet as to the cause of the fire.

