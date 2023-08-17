JPFD battles car lot fire on I-10 along North Causeway

METAIRIE, La. — Shortly before 2 p.m., the Jefferson Parish Fire Department began battling a 3-alarm blaze at a used car lot along North Causeway service road near Veterans Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.
Traffic delays are being reported on Interstate 10 near the Causeway-Veterans exit in Metairie, La.
WWL-TV is on the scene at Safe Haven for the Arts Auto Sales.
"It was so much smoke, you couldn't see the flames," said Metairie-resident Orlando Gonzalez.
Smoke billows from car lot fire
As of 3 p.m., the fire crews are still on site, but smoke has subsided.
No word yet as to the cause of the fire.
