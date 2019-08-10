JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities are battling a fire on a tugboat that had docked in Jefferson Parish Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Fire Department said the fire started after 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jean Laffitte Blvd in Jean Lafitte, La.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that heavy smoke can be seen high in the air in the area near the fire.

It is unclear how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

