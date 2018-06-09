KENNER -- Firefighters rescued a kayaker from Lake Pontchartrain after they tipped over the water.

According to Kenner city officials, 911 received a call around 4:30 p.m. reporting a capsized kayak in the lake near the levee at Platt an Mesa. Police and fire personnel began searching the area, but it was a crew that took a different route that found the kayaker.

According to officials, one Kenner fire company located the victim near the Parish Line Canal. Firefighter Steffon Lee and Acting Capt. Clint Stephens both dove into the water and pulled the man to safety with assistance from firefighter Kelcey Magee, Capt. Richard Blackman and Acting Operator Jason Pepitone.

“Our firefighters responded extremely quickly, and that made all the difference for this boater,” Kenner Fire Chief Ryan Bergeron said.

The US Coast Guard was called to the scene as well, but firefighters were able to rescue the kayaker before they arrived.

The kayaker was apparently uninjured. However, East Jefferson EMS transported the victim to the hospital for evaluation according to officials.

