LAFITTE, La. — For 20 years, Don Dubuc shared Louisiana’s Sportsman’s Paradise with fishing guide Theophile Bourgeois, who died Sunday in a sea plane crash. Two other people were also onboard. They were injured, but did survive.

“Theophile Jean Antoine Bourgeois,” Dubuc uttered Bourgeois’ full name Monday while remembering his friend and colleague.

“We did everything together. We went fishing for trout and redfish. We went bowfishing and we went frogging. We hunted quail. We hunted ducks. We chopped thistles and we collected oyster mushrooms and we’d come back to his lodge and cook it all.”

Dubuc said that there was no question that Bourgeois’ final day on earth was spent doing what he loved doing – flying people to the barrier islands to enjoy their bounty.

“There was a real business guy underneath all that,” mused Dubuc. “He knew how to create a business, what people wanted and how to treat them. But, most of all, Theophile was a family guy.”

Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner said Bourgeois embodied the beauty of the area.

“Such a nice guy, with a good personality,” he said. “(He was always) inviting you over, bringing the staff and everything. Just a guy with a vision. He was such a hard worker.”

The two passengers on board the plane with Bourgeois were rescued by the Coast Guard. Dubuc said he has a theory as to how they were able to survive.

“I would not be a bit surprised if he didn’t do something to save those two passengers at the cost of his own life,” he said.

Dubuc said friends have described to him Bourgeois’ last communication.

“The first plane came back when the weather was starting to get bad and they were in radio communication,” he said. “They lost communication and the last thing they heard from him when they asked how he was doing, was, “It’s pretty rough, but I’m going to make it. I’ll be okay.”

Dubuc said that Mother’s Day was when he and Bourgeois took their moms fishing and then Bourgeois would set up a surprise wine and cheese party on the banks.

Dubuc said that he would have a special ‘call-in tribute’ to Bourgeois on Saturday, August 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

There was no official word on the condition of the two passengers.