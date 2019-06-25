Former WDSU-TV news anchor Scott Walker made a name for himself during his time on the local NBC affiliate's evening and late news.

Now, the former broadcaster is seeking another role in the public eye: Jefferson Parish at-large councilman.

The New Orleans Advocate first reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Walker did not deny the report when contacted by WWL-TV.

“I’m not commenting except to say, ‘Stay tuned,’” Walker said.

After Walker left WDSU last year, he opened his own public-relations firm and a donut shop in Old Metairie.

The Jefferson Parish council has two at-large seats, and sitting councilmen Ricky Templet and Paul Johnston have announced plans to run for them.

The Advocate reported that Walker has not yet decided which at-large seat he will seek.

Walker is expected to announce his campaign on Friday.