Lifesaving overdose kits available at 5 Jefferson Parish fire stations

Jefferson Parish is now distributing overdose rescue packs, free of charge at five fire stations across the parish.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Narcan nasal spray is a life-saving medicine that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. It can help someone having an opioid emergency buy time until first responders arrive.

“We have to look at the good thing that we’re doing here is that we’re saving lives and we’re allowing people to have more time to get the more advanced help that they need,” East Bank Fire Chief Dave Tibbets said. “We wished we didn’t have to do it, but that’s for another day.”

JP Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich estimates the parish is averaging more than 200 overdose deaths a year.

He says when somebody buys what they think is a Vicodin, Percocet or Xanax pill on the street, it may actually be Fentanyl which is deadly.

“You have somebody taking a pill or half-a-pill, never dreaming that, that can kill you,” Cvitanovich said. But it can. “That’s the reality we have now that’s different than the reality just a few short years ago.”

The Narcan kits are now more important than ever.

New data shows that drug overdoses, particularly drug overdoses involving Fentanyl, have become the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

“It’s absolutely correct and it should be frightening for every parent,” Cvitanovich said. “Anything we can do as a community to help decrease these deaths is great. We’d much prefer to educate the people about the dangers of the opiates and the Fentanyl before they start using it.”

Chief Tibbets says you can pick up a Narcan kit with no questions asked.

“These are for family members, anybody that’s concerned that may have an addiction or a family may have an addiction,” Tibbets said.

Jefferson Parish has partnered with University Medical Center -- the Spirit of Charity Foundation and St. Bernard and Orleans Parishes to distribute the overdose rescue packs.

You can pick them up, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any of the following locations: