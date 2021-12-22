Toy and food giveaway comes at the perfect time for Jefferson Parish families

400 local families received food, essentials, and holiday toys.

NEW ORLEANS — Ask just about anyone that waited in line at the giveaway in Lafreniere Park and they'll tell you Hurricane Ida certainly left a mark.

"It's terrible man, a lot of damage. Costs a lot more than I can afford," said Thomas Kerlick of Kenner.

These are just some of the reasons why Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Volunteer Louisiana and Feed the Children all teamed up with Jefferson Parish and the City of Kenner to giveaway 400 boxes of food, personal care items, toys, and books for kids.

"We are still helping those who really need the help after this hurricane. It's just a great feeling to help out these people who really need it around Christmas," said Nungesser.

To make sure that they helped people with the greatest need the 400 families were pre-selected by the Kenner Food Bank.

"Having gone through all the things we have gone through. It's so important because people don't have a home to go back to or a roof over their head," Ben Zahn, Mayor of Kenner said.



Feed the Children says in total more than $200,000 worth of products were given out.

"This goes a long way. Very thankful," Kenner resident Marie Patterson said.



Across Jefferson Parish, the clean-up is still underway but residents are hopeful life will improve.

"Things will get better. Trouble doesn't last always," said Anthony Gibson.