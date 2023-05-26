Grace King High School students and parents speak out amid closure

Grace King students and parents are fighting back against the school board's restructuring plan.

METAIRIE, La. — As this school year comes to a close, students and families are preparing for next year. But, some in Jefferson Parish are fighting back against what the next school year may bring.

Friday morning, a group of parents and students, along with some help from Step Up Louisiana, protested the district's restructuring plan.

They chanted outside the beloved high school as equipment and memorabilia were moved out.

Many, were confused by the decision.

“I was sad shocked angry I was emotional because this is a really good school,” one Grace King student, Gabriel Cooper said. “I don’t know why you would close such a great school down.”

The Fighting Irish feel like the board’s supposed to be fighting with them, but instead are fighting against them.

“As long as it helps them do what they want and save their money, they don’t care what happens. They don’t care what happens to all the students here,” Grace King student, Cameron Magee said.

Babette Nagel is a mom to two boys who have autism. She worried about what their future will now look like, now that they have to go to Bonnabel.

“The fact that it’s not the same building, it’s not the same colors, it’s not the same people, will be catastrophic and the fact that we don’t know if they will have paras or support at this other school, no one was contacted me, no ones has talked about transition,” Nagel said.

The group isn’t backing down though, ready to continue fighting.