METAIRIE, La. — A Grambling football player was injured and his brother and another man were killed in a triple shooting in Metairie, according to a report on The New Orleans Advocate.

The player was identified as Darrell 'DJ' Clark, who is a receiver for the Tigers. His brother, Kenyon Clark, 19, was killed in the same shooting.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Causeway Boulevard in Shrewsbury.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies found a man with gunshot wounds near the Frank H. Lemon playground. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say two other adults were shot and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The New Orleans Advocate reports that one of the survivors had life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and who was responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

---

