Grand Isle bar shut down for 30 days for violating coronavirus rules

GRAND ISLE, La. — The Sand Dollar Tiki Bar in Grand Isle reportedly had its liquor license pulled for 30 days and must pay $1,000 fine for violating Louisiana's coronavirus restrictions.

The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune reports the ruling was made during a hearing at the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. The bar owner was accused of renting out a pavilion to another man who had planned a gathering of 50 of his friends who were in town for the Tarpon Rodeo.

The newspaper reports that live music from the pavilion attracted a crowd, and the ATC later shut down the bar because there was no attempt to scale back the party.

ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier said ultimately it was the bar owner's responsibility to control what happens at the property.

