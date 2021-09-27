Grande Isle closes to all but locals to rebuild after Hurricane Ida

"As long as there is one grain of sand on Grand Isle, we are going to plant the American flag. We are not going anywhere," Mayor Carmardelle said.

GRAND ISLE, La. — Grand Isle officials say that the narrow barrier island is closed to all but people who live there or those who own camps there as residents try to recover from Hurricane Ida’s devastating impacts.

In a posting on the town’s website Saturday, officials said the widespread devastation caused the town council and the mayor to make the decision to close the island.

Mayor David Camardelle says the decision was difficult but in “everyone’s best interest.”

"The people of Grand Isle are resilient and they will overcome the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida," the post says.

Ida came ashore on August 29 just a few miles away near Port Fourchon. The town says 80% of the structures on the island sustained damage.

