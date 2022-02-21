Grand Isle councilman facing sexual assault accusations

State Police Troopers said an investigation that began in October showed that Elgene Gary had molested two juveniles while at his residence in Grand Isle.

NEW ORLEANS — Grand Isle Councilman Elgene Gary was arrested by troopers from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit Monday on charges of sexual assault of minors over what the state police say is a number of years.

State Police Troopers said an investigation that began in October showed that Gary had molested two juveniles while at his residence in Grand Isle on separate occasions.

Police said that the accounts of the alleged victims allowed them to obtain an arrest warrant.

Gary turned himself in to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and was booked on two counts of felony sexual battery. Additional charges are possible.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Louisiana State Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011.