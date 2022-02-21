x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Jefferson

Grand Isle councilman facing sexual assault accusations

State Police Troopers said an investigation that began in October showed that Elgene Gary had molested two juveniles while at his residence in Grand Isle.
Credit: Nola.com
This mug shot of Elgene Gary was taken in 2016 when the then-Lieutenant of the Grand Isle Police Department was arrested and booked with malfeasance in office, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

NEW ORLEANS — Grand Isle Councilman Elgene Gary was arrested by troopers from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit Monday on charges of sexual assault of minors over what the state police say is a number of years.

State Police Troopers said an investigation that began in October showed that Gary had molested two juveniles while at his residence in Grand Isle on separate occasions.

Police said that the accounts of the alleged victims allowed them to obtain an arrest warrant.

Gary turned himself in to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and was booked on two counts of felony sexual battery. Additional charges are possible. 

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Louisiana State Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011. 

Click here to report a typo.

 

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: Man shot to death in Metairie Monday afternoon

RELATED: Sidney Torres’ payments to Kenner mayor’s deputy, ties to competitor’s consultant raise questions

In Other News

John Ehret student killed on way to school