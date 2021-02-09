Grand Isle residents allowed 2 days to assess properties on the island

After two days, officials are asking people to leave in order for work crews to continue clearing the island and getting infrastructure restored.

GRAND ISLE, La. — Jefferson Parish officials said they are temporarily allowing residents back to the island starting Friday.

Grand Isle announced Thursday that the island is working to clear roads and has moved to the next stage which is recovery.

Beginning Friday, September 3 until Saturday, September 4, residents will be able to go to their properties, grab personal belongings and assess the damages and secure it as much as they can. Residents are not to attempt making renovations at the moment.

After two days, officials are asking people to leave in order for work crews to continue clearing the island and getting infrastructure restored.

Being one of the hardest hit areas during Hurricane Ida officials said they are still without power, water and gas and that it is not appropriate for anyone to stay there.

Officials listed some things to be prepared for when going to the island :

Encouraged to come by truck or SUV with 4wd capabilities. There are large mounds of sand that can be soft in some areas. We do not have the time or resources to put into pulling people out of areas.

Supplies will NOT be provided on the island. Come prepared.

We have NO GAS on the island. Bring enough fuel to get you on and off the island.

We have NO WATER on the island. As a result, we have no means to assist with fire emergencies nor do we have septic to provide restroom accommodations.

We have limited EMS capabilities, and 911 services are limited. We removed all of our ambulance vehicles off the island in order to save them from the storm and they are currently still off the island.

There is still much debris all over the island. broken glass, wood with sharp nails, and dangerous metals still buried beneath the sand. Bring a spare tire. Bring supplies to fix a punctured tire. Portable compressors and tire plugs. There are no services for you on the island to fix in the instance of a breakdown. So be prepared in case of vehicle issues.

We are not providing meals to individuals so bring your own food and water. We will have some resources at the Multiplex Center, but do not rely on it for your basic necessities.

IT IS EXTREMELY HOT during the day. With no electricity, we are asking you to hydrate appropriately and be mindful of the weather conditions. REMEMBER medical emergency services are VERY limited. You are coming at your own risk.

NO GOLF CARTS or UTVs riding around. THIS IS NOT THE TIME FOR YOU TO RIDE AROUND AND SITE SEE.

Once the electricity and water is restored the next phase will be major repairs.