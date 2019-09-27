GRAND ISLE, La. — The Grand Isle State Park has a message for guests: please keep your clothes on.

In a statement shared on its verified Facebook Page Thursday, the park said there have been a couple of incidents recently involving "some inappropriate activities in one of our bathhouses." In another incident, a couple of other guests were seen nude on the beach.

"This is NOT a nudist park. We're all about family fun here at good ol' Grand Isle State Park and that means you must keep your private regions hidden from public view," the Facebook post said.

The post goes on to say that guests looking to lose their pantaloons and tops can visit the Indian Hills Nudist Park in St. Tammany Parish - the only nudist park in Louisiana.

"If you'd like to frolic au naturale, there's a nudist park on the Northshore (that is in NO way affiliated with or endorsed by State Parks). Let's keep it clean AND clothed here! Thanks!," the post said.

