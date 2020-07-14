Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo postponed due to COVID-19

The fishing tournament could still be rescheduled at a later date.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Grand Isle's Tarpon Rodeo has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

The International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo is the oldest fishing tournament in the United States, starting more than 90 years ago in 1928. it usually takes place on the last weekend of July.

The Tarpon Rodeo is more than just a fishing event. It's become a full-blown festival over the years featuring live music, food and activities for the whole family.