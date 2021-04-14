Grand Isle without water, electricity after hurricane-force winds strike during storm

The severe weather isn't over yet, with more storms expected through Friday.

GRAND ISLE, La. — Grand Isle, often the first contact between Louisiana and severe weather, was battered again by a storm system that produced localized winds rivaling those of a hurricane near the island.

The Tuesday storm knocked out power for the island, leaving both residential homes and infrastructure -- such as the island's power generators -- offline. Backup generators were also damaged in the storm.

About 577 Entergy customers on Grand Isle -- most of the island's residents -- lost power, with the earliest restoration estimate set for Wednesday evening.

The outages caused water issues as well, with Jefferson Parish officials saying Wednesday morning that a boil water advisory had been issued for the island as well as a water service interruption.

In short: Grand Island has little to no water and no power.

Residents there are somewhat used to rough conditions because of their proximity to the Gulf of Mexico during hurricane season each year, Many residents keep their own water supplies and have personal generators.

But the current weather situation didn't have as much warning as a hurricane and caught the island unprepared.

According to WWL-TV meteorologist Payton Malone, someone on a platform south of Grand Isle sent a report that showed a gust of 112 mph. The tipster reported sustained winds at 70/80 mph for about 30-40 minutes, with frequent gusts of 80/90 mph.

Someone on a platform south of Grand Isle sent a report that showed a gust of 112 mph. That was about 50 feet off the sea. Said it was sustained at 70/80 mph for about 30-40 mins. Gusting 80/90 mph. This is what it looks like. 😲 @NWSNewOrleans @spann pic.twitter.com/y3MGCeM6wH — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) April 13, 2021

Offshore, south of Grand Isle, rescue efforts continued Wednesday morning to find 13 people who were thrown into the water when a lifeboat capsized. Six of the 19 people on board have been found alive.

The severe weather isn't over yet, with more storms expected through Friday. It's unclear how the incoming storms Wednesday will effect the Gulf rescue operations or efforts to restore utilities to Grand Isle.

