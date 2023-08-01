Gretna Fest announces 2023 lineup

This year's fest runs from October 6 through Sunday, October 8.

GRETNA, La. — The city of Gretna announced the 2023 Gretna Fest.

Kool & the Gang, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Trombone Shorty will headline the fest.

This year's fest runs from October 6 through Sunday, October 8.

Herman’s Hermits, Los Lobos, The Temptations, Blues Traveler and Ashley McBride are also among the 60 acts set to perform.

Advance tickets are available at GretnaFest.com. Tickets are $30 for a Single Day Pass, and a 3-day Weekend Pass is $60. Admission for children ages 5 to 12 is only $5, and children 4 and under get in free.

All transactions and tickets will be handled with an RFID wristband, according to the City of Gretna.

“The RFID wristbands were new last year, and it took a little time for people to get used to them. But they turned out to be a huge success. Folks really came to appreciate how easy and convenient they made going to the Fest,” Mayor Constant said.

For more information about Gretna Fest, call 504-363-1552 or visit www.gretnafest.com.