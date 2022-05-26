Man dies 2 weeks after being found unresponsive at JP correctional center

The man, whose name and the counts against him weren't immediately released, was found inside of the housing unit on May 11 and was taken to the hospital.

GRETNA, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a man who was in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center has died two weeks after being found unresponsive in a housing unit at the facility.

The man died Thursday morning.