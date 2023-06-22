Man sentenced to 115 years after holding woman hostage in Gretna home

From Jan. 27 to Jan 29, Vinson subjected a 48-year-old woman to abuse that a sexual assault nurse examiner described as, one of the most severe they had ever seen.

GRETNA, La. — Warning: Some of the contents of the story are graphic in nature.

A man was sentenced to 115 years in prison after holding a Gretna woman captive in her home for three days in 2021, according to the Jefferson Parish district attorney.

Darryl Vinson, 60, from Marrero was sentenced last Thursday in Jefferson Parish. A jury found him guilty in May.

From Jan. 27 to Jan 29, 2021, Vinson subjected a 48-year-old woman to abuse that a sexual assault nurse examiner described as, "one of the most severe that I've ever seen."

"To prevent her from crying aloud, he inserted dirty underwear and socks into her mouth and used duct tape to keep them in place," The statement from the Jefferson Parish D.A., said. "He forced her to eat cat food and injected methamphetamine into her body."

On Jan. 29, 2021, Vinson flashed a pistol at the woman and forced her onto the Westbank Expressway in Harvey to panhandle for money.

The woman was sent to an intensive care unit for four days and spent a total of 12 days in the hospital, after witnesses reported Vinson to Gretna police, one 911 caller described the woman as, "black and blue and covered in blood."

"The victim's injuries included brain bleeding, a fractured eye socket for which she has a titanium plate, fractured ribs, a bruised lung and numerous lacerations and ligature marks on her neck, wrist and ankles," A statement from the D.A. read."

In May, a Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for only an hour before finding Vinson guilty of brutalizing the 48-year-old victim, they also asked to be present when the man was sentenced.

Prior to the three-day period where the victim was brutalized and beaten, the abuser Vinson had been in a romantic relationship with her. Things took a turn apparently when he accused her of cheating on him, which the victim denied.