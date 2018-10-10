GRETNA -- A Thomas Jefferson High School teacher is accused of propositioning a female student for sex and grabbing another student's butt, according to police.

Kim Minor, a 61-year-old social studies teacher and baseball coach, was arrested Tuesday for alleged prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student according to Gretna Police Capt. Russel Lloyd.

Police say several students told them that Minor often comments on student's appearances, calling them beautiful or sexy. One student said Minor eventually started asking her for hugs, then said he wished he could kiss her.

Minor also allegedly told that student "your butt looks good" before once grabbing her butt, police said.

Police Chief Arthur Lawson said investigators believe this is not an isolated incident and asked any current or former students who may have been victims to come forward.

Minor was arrested, but has since been released on $1,000 bond. Prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student is a misdemeanor.

