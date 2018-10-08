GRETNA, La. - A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death while with her infant child Thursday morning in Gretna, according to the Gretna Police Dept.

The man accused of the crime - 41-year-old Damone Ussin - is said to have had a 'dating' relationship with the victim.

Damone Ussin, 41, arrested after police say he stabbed a woman 29 times. (photo via Gretna Police)

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Amelia Street.

According to Gretna Police, the woman, identified as Traniel Gray, was found with 29 stab wounds to her chest. The crying baby was found next to her body.

The Department of Family Services is currently caring for the child.

Police said they identified Ussin as a suspect from interviews and crime cameras nearby.

Ussin was arrested on second-degree murder counts in the 800 block of 5th Street in Harvey around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Ussin was previously wanted for a battery incident on Gray in July. Sheriff Arthur Lawson said officers located evidence tying Ussin to the murder of Gray.

Ussin has previous arrests for aggravated battery, several narcotics violations, several simple battery charges and numerous other misdemeanors.

