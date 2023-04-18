Ground Pat'i reopens for to-go orders in Kenner after devastating fire

John Randall, head server at Ground Pat'i, said the team is excited to be back in business.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Folks in Jefferson Parish were distraught after a local favorite, Ground Pat'i, went up in flames in January.

Now, it's staging a comeback in a new location. Starting on Tuesday, they're taking to-go orders at the former Porch and Patio restaurant in Kenner's Rivertown.

John Randall, head server at Ground Pat'i, said the team is excited to be back in business.

"We’re very excited to be open you know. At 11 o’clock we had about 20 guests out here waiting, and it worked out very well," Randall said.

The restaurant was located on David Drive in Metairie. According to Jefferson Parish, the property was deemed a total loss.

In Kenner, they're dishing up the same menu, just at a new location.

“We have a lot of potential you know in the heart of Kenner in Rivertown," Randall said.

For now, those wanting to sink their teeth into a burger will have to pick up their order at a tent located behind the former Porch and Patio restaurant.

“So, you can either come up to the tent to place an order or you can make a phone order and we’ll have it ready in 15 to 20 minutes," Randall said.

Ground Pat'i hopes to expand soon.

“It’s going to take about six weeks for our dining room," Randall said.

Folks in Kenner are looking forward to the burger joint being in their neighborhood.

“It’s easy to stop by here and get something to eat," Pat Herbert said as she picked up her order.

They're taking to-go orders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

“We are going to rebuild and come back and everything’s going to be alright. We’re at this location, and we’re very happy," Randall said.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. It happened on a Monday evening when the restaurant was closed.