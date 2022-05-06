x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Jefferson

Hail falls in the New Orleans area Sunday | Viewer photos, video

Thankfully, no damage was reported.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — Hail fell on the Southshore Sunday!

There were several reports of dime-size hail in the New Orleans metro area Sunday, mostly in Jefferson Parish.

Thankfully, no damage was reported.

Viewers sent in photos and videos of the icy weather from across our area to share what they saw.

Hail falls in the New Orleans area on June 5

1 / 6
Eric Gulley

The forecast for the upcoming week is mostly sunny. Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin says that rain changes will be around 20% on Monday and then slim-to-none through Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to go into the low and mid-90s, so maybe save some of that ice that fell today!

Get your full Local Weather Expert Forecast here.

RELATED: Hot and mostly dry for the first full week of June

RELATED: Tropical Storm Alex moving away from East coast

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.