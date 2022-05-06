Hail falls in the New Orleans area Sunday | Viewer photos, video

Thankfully, no damage was reported.

NEW ORLEANS — Hail fell on the Southshore Sunday!

There were several reports of dime-size hail in the New Orleans metro area Sunday, mostly in Jefferson Parish.

Viewers sent in photos and videos of the icy weather from across our area to share what they saw.

The forecast for the upcoming week is mostly sunny. Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin says that rain changes will be around 20% on Monday and then slim-to-none through Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to go into the low and mid-90s, so maybe save some of that ice that fell today!