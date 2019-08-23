HARAHAN, La. — A Harahan kindergartner is taking on politicians in Washington D.C., in a fight for his smile.

Kelton Robbins, 5, has ectodermal dysplasia. It's a congenital disorder that often results in missing body parts like hair, sweat glands and teeth.

“He didn't get teeth till he was two,” said Kelton’s mother, Kristin Robins. “Then he got one. Since then he's grown a few more. Some kids are born with none.”

Kelton has had some procedures, like dentures to add some bottom teeth to his mouth. The dentures help him chew and digest food better, but more work will be needed in the future.

“Once he gets to 10 or 12, we're looking at thousands of dollars per procedure out of pocket,” Kirstin Robins said.

That’s because according to the Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasia, some insurance companies won’t pay for new teeth for people with the disorder.

“Insurance routinely auto denies claims from families, saying replacing teeth is cosmetic or should be covered by a dental plan,” said Jodi Edgar Reinhardt with the Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasia. “Its frustrating for families that simply want their children to have teeth. Those kids deserve teeth.”

Before even learning to read and write, Kelton traveled to Capitol Hill to lobby for the “Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act.”

It’s a federal bill backed by organizations like the Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasia that would require companies to cover medically necessary services resulting from congenital abnormalities.

Currently, that federal bill is stuck in committee.

According to the Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasia, most insurance companies will cover costs for children who have teeth, but lose them to injury.