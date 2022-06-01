Child started fire at Walmart with lighter picked up in store, JPSO says

The sheriff's office says the child came in with an adult woman and a toddler, went to the restroom on her own and later grabbed a lighter and set a fire.

HARAHAN, La. — An elementary age child apparently pulled a lighter from a display near the register at the Walmart in Harahan, Louisiana and used it to set at least one fire in the clothing department that resulted in heavy damage to the store which has forced it to temporarily close, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The fire began Monday night, May 30 shortly before 10 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the child entered the Walmart shortly after 9 p.m. with an adult woman and a toddler. The child eventually went to the restroom area by herself.

Some time later she grabbed a lighter from the store and set fire in the ladies' fashion accessory area that spread to two aisles of merchandise and set off the sprinkler system, which also caused a large amount of damage to the store and its merchandise.

The sheriff's office said that after setting the fire, the girl returned to the adult female and toddler and the three left the store in a silver, four-door sedan. (pictured below)

JPSO is asking for the public's help in identifying the group but says no images of the child or the group will be released at this time.

The sheriff's office said the child appeared to be between six and nine years of age and that, because of the child's age, it is unlikely that any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Arson division at 504-364-5300.