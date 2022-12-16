Harvey church holds food drive for families affected by tornado

Household of Faith pastor Antoine Barriere says the reason for the work is simple.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARVEY, La. — A church in Harvey is making sure families affected by this week's tornado have a meal to eat on Christmas.

Friday, the Household of Faith Family Worship Church held a drive-through food donation pick-up event. Although it's held once a week, Wednesday's storms pushed church leadership to encourage families affected by severe weather to pick up food.

“It’s a blessing, it really is a blessing,” said Tyrone Williams, a resident who lives just a block from homes that were destroyed. “It was Scary, real scary. When I got up, it passed just that quick.”

Williams believes he’s lucky the tornado missed his home.

A first-time volunteer for the food drive, Jessica Bilbo, told WWL-TV she has family members who suffered damage Wednesday.

“It’s very traumatic,” she said. “A lot of people, especially with the holiday season, people have regular challenges, and then we had a tornado that came. It's very sad.”

Bilbo says volunteering at the drive is her way of giving back.

“When you can see the positive effect that you have on other people when you can see the positive change that you can make in the community, it really does just bring you a certain type of happiness,” she said. “To be honest with you, you just can't get anywhere else.”

Household of Faith pastor Antoine Barriere says the reason for the work is simple.

“Jesus is the reason for the season. It's all about the lord,” he said. “He’s blessed us to be a blessing.”