JPSO investigating deadly hit-and-run in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Jefferson Parish overnight.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Manhattan Boulevard after a driver found a person lying in the southbound lanes of the road.

Investigators say the individual was suffering from multiple injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the individual’s identity and cause of death. There is no suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call JPSO Traffic Division at 504-598-5880 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.