Harvey car crash kills woman, shuts down intersection overnight

HARVEY, La. — A woman was killed when her car crashed into a tree in Harvey Saturday morning, according to JPSO.

The sheriff's office reported that the single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Destrehan Avenue and Lapalco Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant of the vehicle, JPSO said.

The intersection of Lapalco and Destrehan was closed for several hours while investigators worked.

The woman has not been identified pending notification of her next of kin.

